It’s over. Demi Lovato and her fiancé, Max Ehrich, called it quits just two months after getting engaged in July, a source confirms to In Touch.

While the “Cool for the Summer” artist, 28, and the Young and the Restless actor, 29, were no doubt one of Hollywood’s sweetest couples, Demi and Max, who only began dating in late March, moved fast. The “pressure” of their impending marriage was too much for the former Disney Channel star to handle, a source previously told In Touch.

Courtesy of Demi Lovato/Instagram

Moreover, in attempts to salvage the relationship, Demi traveled to Georgia “to be close” to Max while he was working. “She’s so in love with him that she’ll do anything to protect it, but it may be backfiring,” the insider noted at the time. “Max loves Demi, but he needs his space. It’s no secret that he’s feeling overwhelmed.”

In addition to the challenges Demi and Max faced behind closed doors, the Grammy nominee was forced to address some shady rumors involving her ex-best friend Selena Gomez. In early September, Max’s allegedly edited thirst tweets about the “Rare” singer resurfaced on the internet. “Selena and Demi are cute together but boy if you think Demi is prettier … you’re WRONG!” one such message from December 2010 read.

With that, the New Mexico native took to her Instagram to set the record straight. “It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have conflict, that’s between them, NOT YOU,” Demi began her lengthy statement. Ultimately, the songwriter stressed there are “more important” things to be focusing on in 2020.

Courtesy Demi Lovato/Instagram

“It’s hella rude but damn, I get it. I don’t wanna look at what’s really happening in the world either but WE HAVE TO,” Demi added. “Yes, it’s easier to tear apart celebrities and their relationships because 2020 sucks and scares the s–t out of us all but it’s only gonna stay terrifying until we address it all and WORK ON SOLUTIONS TOGETHER.”

To conclude her powerful post, Demi said if “you aren’t 13 years old trying to grasp the reality of right now, put on your adult underpants and write about what actually matters. Please.”

Prior to that, their romance seemed picturesque. “I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand, but, luckily, you did, too,” Demi gushed on social media after Max proposed.