What went wrong? Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich were both cracking under “pressure” leading up to their split, a source exclusivity tells In Touch.

The Young and the Restless actor, 29, was “feeling overwhelmed” and “smothered” before their uncoupling, the insider explains. “He needs his space. It’s no secret.”



Max recently traveled to Georgia to film a new movie called Southern Gospel, and Demi, 28, briefly relocated to the Southern state “to be close to him.” Sadly, it turned out to not be the “best idea,” causing even more strain on their romance. The two began dating in March and got engaged on July 22.

Max wasn’t the only one with reservations about their upcoming nuptials. “Demi has a lot riding on this engagement and the pressure seems to be getting to her,” noted the insider about the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer. Although the two had “love” for each other, the weight of their commitment started “backfiring.”

In Touch confirmed on Thursday, September 24, Demi and Max called it quits just two months after getting engaged in July. Although their romance seemed like a total whirlwind, they hit a rough patch when allegedly edited thirst tweets from Max about Selena Gomez started resurfacing.

“Selena and Demi are cute together but boy if you think Demi is prettier … you’re WRONG!” one of the allegedly doctored messages from December 2010 read.

Demi released a lengthy statement slamming the resurfaced tweets. “It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have conflict, that’s between them, NOT YOU,” the “Heart Attack” singer wrote, while noting there are “more important” things to focus on. “[If] you aren’t 13 years old trying to grasp the reality of right now, put on your adult underpants and write about what actually matters. Please,” she concluded her post.

However, that wasn’t the only eyebrow-raising moment. Fans noticed on September 24 the former Sonny With a Chance star’s sister Dallas Lovato and her close friends Matthew Scott Montgomery, Max Lea and makeup artist Jill Powell all unfollowed Max on Instagram.

Sadly, it looks like this chapter for Demi and Max is closed for good.