Shacking up! Demi Lovato and her new boyfriend, Max Ehrich, are “having fun” in quarantine together, a source exclusively tells In Touch. “They get along so well.”

“When Demi asked Max to self-isolate with her, he immediately said yes!” the source continues. “Demi gets bored easily and hates being trapped indoors but at least she has Max around to keep her company and stop her from going stir-crazy.”

Cindy Barrymore/Shutterstock

While social distancing together isn’t ideal for a new couple, it works for them. “Demi’s been busy working on her music in quarantine and says Max inspires her,” the insider explains, adding, “As it’s in the early days, some of her friends are concerned that she’s trying to rush the relationship, but she’s told them to rest assured.”

It seems like quarantine might help bring these lovebirds closer together. “They’re enjoying getting to know each other — and now is the perfect time because neither of them is traveling with their jobs,” the insider states. The couple loves to “joke around,” and most importantly, “Demi’s totally smitten.”

Fans started to speculate they were an item after they were spotted together in Los Angeles earlier in the month. Additionally, the 28-year-old soap opera star and the brunette beauty, 27, had a pretty telling exchange on social media, hinting they were in social isolation as a team. “When u realize u should’ve packed more for your quarantine stay,” the actor wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 24, to which the “Skyscraper” singer replied, “Fine by me.”

Following the news of their blossoming romance, they have continued to get flirty on social media. The Young and the Restless star shared a sweet selfie with his adorable pup on March 27, and needless to say, the inspiring singer was totally swooned by the photo, posting several pleading face emoji, weary emoji and growing heart emoji — message received!

It looks like the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer is making the best of the mandatory quarantine with her man by her side.