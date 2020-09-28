Broken-hearted. Max Ehrich is “devastated” amid his split from Demi Lovato, a source close to the couple tells Life & Style. “He was so in love with her.”

In Touch confirmed Max, 29, and Demi, 28, broke up and called off their engagement on September 24 after six months together. The former couple looked smitten in their posts on social media, but things quickly went south.

“This breakup is completely out of left field,” the source continues. “A week ago their relationship was seemingly fine. Max and Demi were completely head over heels for each other, they were looking at homes to move into and already planning the wedding. Just last week they were meeting with vendors to look at their wedding flowers!”

Close friends and family were also “blindsided” by their decision to separate, the insider reveals. “Max thought Demi was The One, a perfect and genuine person, he spoke very highly of her always,” the source adds. “They both loved each other very much. Demi’s family loved and supported Max, too.”

The Young and the Restless alum and Demi started dating in March and immediately began to self-quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic. They went public with their romance in May while appearing in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber‘s “Stuck With U” music video. “They had a deep intense connection and were so in love, like soulmates,” the source reveals.

By July, the pair were already engaged after Max proposed to the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, but that was the beginning of the end. An insider previously revealed to In Touch Demi had “a lot riding” on her engagement and she was feeling tons of “pressure.” The Under the Dome actor was also “feeling overwhelmed” in their relationship.

Even with the issues they were facing, Max seemed clearly hurt after he revealed he found out about their breakup on the internet in a series of posts on his Instagram Story on September 26. After breaking his silence during a break from filming his upcoming movie, Southern Gospel, the 100 Things to Do Before High School alum “disconnected” his phone to “center himself and process everything,” the source says.

“He’s very sad. It’s been hard for him to keep it together and talk about it. He is currently working and living on the set of his new movie in Atlanta and has been there for a few weeks. He’s not sure what he is going to do when he comes back,” the insider explains. “I’m not sure if he rents out a place in Los Angeles, but I do know that he was mostly living with Demi, some of his stuff is still at her house and they were recently looking for homes to move into together.”

The American Princess star returned to social media on September 27 to double down on the details of how he found out about their split. “He needs a support system right now. His friends want him to know that they are here for him,” the source adds.

In the early hours of Monday, September 28, Max took to his Instagram Story again and claimed his engagement with Demi had not been called off yet and their relationship wasn’t over because they had not spoken to each other over the phone. Hours later, the Sweet/Vicious star confirmed their “chapter finally closed” and he was ready to move on.

“Right now, he is focusing on his movie and his music to heal,” the insider adds. “They both deserve to have happiness and love.”