Why so serious? When Joy-Anna Duggar shared a video from a weekend she spent with some of her sisters, her followers were quick to point out that her husband, Austin Forsyth, looked less than enthused by the proceedings. In fact, Austin’s demeanor got so much attention that she ended up defending him in the comments of the post.

“Picked up these girls for the weekend!! Love getting sister time in when I can!💜” Joy, 22, wrote on December 14. “Who else loves I Love Lucy?! #sisterweekend #bestfriends #lotsoflaughs #nonstoptalking😂.” In the video, viewers can hear Joy laughing along with her sisters Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn and Josie. But when Austin, 26, appeared on screen, he didn’t seem excited to be watching with them.

“He don’t [sic] seem to happy, maybe when food is ready,” one person wrote. That made Joy respond, “Yeah, Austin was pretty tired last night!😴.” Someone else wrote, “Why is Austin so serious?? 😆😆😆,” and Joy replied, “He was exhausted after working all day!😴”

Courtesy of Joy-Anna Duggar/Instagram

Other people found the Counting On husband’s reaction to be pretty hilarious. “HAHA — Austin’s face — classic guy in a room full of girls face. Priceless 😂👍😍,” someone commented. “Classic dad pose, he needs a recliner!” someone else replied.

This isn’t the first time in recent memory that Joy has defended her spouse on social media. On December 10, she shared a photo of her husband and son cuddling before bed and wrote, “My heart skips a beat when I see these two together! Austin is such a good dad! He makes it a point to hold Gideon and pray with him before bed! 🙏🏼 I love my little family! 💜”

For some reason, that prompted another Instagram user to comment, “Austin seems so serious and strange, but this is sweet.” Joy took the time to respond and wrote back, “He can be a little more serious but he actually has a pretty outgoing personality once you get to know him!” Big sister Jill Duggar even stepped in to defend her brother-in-law. “Uh, yeah, LOL … Not the most serious of the bros,” she wrote. “Def [sic] a cut up. Haha. 🤗”

Seems like these sisters know exactly how to handle any critical comments on the ‘gram!