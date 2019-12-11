She’s got her man’s back! After a fan had some, uh, not-so-flattering things to say about Austin Forsyth, Joy-Anna Duggar took the opportunity to set the record straight. On Tuesday, December 10, she shared a photo of her husband and son sharing a cuddle before bed. Most fans raved over the adorable picture, but when one fan seemed a little wary, the Counting On star took the opportunity to explain just why her man is the best father and husband around.

“My heart skips a beat when I see these two together!” Joy, 22, captioned her photo. “Austin is such a good dad! He makes it a point to hold Gideon and pray with him before bed! 🙏🏼 I love my little family! 💜” As the praise came pouring in, one fan had something that seemed more like a backhanded compliment to share. “Austin seems so serious and strange, but this is sweet,” they wrote. Though TLC star learned from the best when it comes to epic clap backs, she decided to keep her cool and respond with kindness.

“He can be a little more serious,” she explained, “but he actually has a pretty outgoing personality once you get to know him!” She even added a smiley face to show that there were no hard feelings. But big sister Jill Duggar had her back regardless, stepping in to stand up for her brother-in-law. “Uh, yeah, LOL … Not the most serious of the bros,” she clarified. “Def a cut up. Haha. 🤗”

There is something strange going on with Austin, though. In early December, In Touch was able to confirm that the Duggar husband is being sued by a couple who’d bought one of the homes he renovated. The plaintiffs, who filed in October, accused Austin, 25, of lying about obtaining a permit to put a septic tank in on the property. According to the paperwork, they “began noticing that their yard was saturated on the driest of days and that an unmistakable foul odor of human waste emanated from their yard” not long after they moved in in August.

When they had an expert come out to investigate the problem, they discovered the “land was unsuitable for the septic system that was installed.” The couple was told they would need to swap it out for a new system that would cost “excess of $20,000.” Because of that, they’re seeking to “rescind the purchase of the house due to the signed fraudulent statements of the Defendant during the sale” or, if that doesn’t work out, sue for “damages suffered, for punitive damages, costs, attorney’s fees and all other relief this Court deems necessary.”

For his part, Austin “guaranteed that all work was done with proper permits,” but additionally claimed that he was “not required to obtain a permit” to install the septic system. Rebutting the accusations, he denied “falsely stated that all necessary permits were obtained for the work done on the home and that it was done according to code.” The suit alleges that is not the case — but it will all be settled in court.