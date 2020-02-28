They may not be sisters-in-law, but Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) and Marjorie Jackson can still be friends! On Thursday, February 27, the Counting On star shared a photo of her stepping out in a little black dress, and her younger brother’s ex was one of the first to share her love for the look. As it turns out, the college-educated cutie is a major fan of her friend’s chic style.

Jinger, 26, dressed up in an LBD paired with red pumps and a plaid blazer. The star stepped out with husband Jeremy Vuolo and toddler daughter Felicity to take a Sunday morning stroll in their church clothes. Fans couldn’t help but gush over the TLC mom’s fashion-forward ‘fit, and Marjorie, 22, was right there with them. “Outfit!!!” she commented with an orange heart.

Courtesy of Jinger Duggar/Instagram

This isn’t the first time the two have interacted since Marjorie and Josiah Duggar split, however. In the years since, the women have maintained a friendship, occasionally exchanging Instagram comments. Jinger even commissioned some handwritten calligraphy from the 22-year-old as a birthday present for Jeremy, 32, back in 2018. The pastor gave his brother-in-law’s ex a shout-out when he posted the gift on his social media account.

The mom of one isn’t the only Duggar daughter the graphic design artist is still in contact with. In December 2019, she also bonded with Jill Dillard (née Duggar) over her newly-short haircut. After the former reality star wrote that she was “enjoying [her] new cut,” Josiah’s former flame lit up the comments section with heart-eyes emojis. “Thanks, friend!” Jill wrote back. “I’m loving it!”

If his sisters keeping in touch with his ex bothers Josiah or his wife Lauren Duggar (née Sewanson), though, they’ve seemingly kept it to themselves. On Friday, February 28, Jinger was back in town in Arkansas, and she reunited with the rest of the Counting On crew for a girls-only hang. The newly blonde beauty posted about being “excited” to finally meet “sweet baby Bella,” one of her many new nieces, Lauren shared a similar sentiment. Adding heart emojis, she wrote in a post shared on her own Instagram Story that she was “so glad to have Jinger and Felicity in town!”