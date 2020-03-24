Breaking free! Jessa Duggar took to Instagram on Monday, March 23, to share a photo of her adorable family while *gasp* rocking a pair of comfy sweatpants.

“Pants!!!!” one person pointed out on the snap of Ben Seewald and their three gorgeous kiddos — Spurgeon, 4, Henry, 3, and Ivy, 10 months. Another questioned, “Is she wearing pants now?” while a third user chimed in, “That’s pure fashion right there,” alongside a laughing emoji. “From one mom to another, it’s all about comfort. Love your realness.”

The famous family is known for wearing modest clothing, which is why a pants-sighting is so shocking. Back in 2013, matriarch Michelle Duggar said in an interview with TLC that there’s a reason they wear long skirts and conceal their shoulders.

“Our interpretation [of modesty is] that from the neck down to the knee should be covered. By keeping those private areas covered, there’s not any ‘defrauding’ going on,” the now 53-year-old explained at the time. “My kids are taught the definition of defrauding as stirring up desires that cannot be righteously fulfilled. We don’t believe in defrauding others by the way we dress.”

These days, however, it seems like her daughters are straying further and further away from their mom’s mantra. Jinger Duggar is regularly rocking ripped jeans, and even Jana Duggar has been spotted in shorts.

Most recently, “rebel” cousin Amy Duggar seemingly responded to the “traditional” rule during a Q&A with fans on Sunday, March 22. In a now-deleted Instagram Story redditors were able to capture via screenshot, a fan allegedly asked Amy, “Did you have a lot of judgment for being a Duggar but not being fully ‘traditional?'” to which she said, “Ohhhh always. I was a rebel for wearing pants!?!? So stupid!”

Welp. It’s clear who wears the pants in this family!

