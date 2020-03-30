Is that safe? Jessa Duggar has been looking for ways to keep her kids entertained while they can’t go over to the big house, but some fans think she picked the wrong activity. When the Counting On star shared a video of her sons’ arts and crafts project, she was called out for letting Spurgeon and Henry use needles to make popcorn necklaces.

“Uhm, needles and little kids?” one asked. Another weighed in, “I’d be so nervous to give my kids needles! LOL, you’re a brave mama.” While a third reassured others that “cross stitch needles are not that sharp,” they joked that poking yourself is one way to learn. “When they sting themselves, they know that hurt, so they won’t do it again. 😂 Or maybe they [will].”

Others pointed out that popcorn isn’t a safe snack for babies or toddlers. Though Jessa, 27, can be seen making sure Ivy doesn’t get any at one point, other commenters were still concerned. “Popcorn around a baby? Geesh,” wrote another fan.

Though the mom of three, is usually the clapback queen of her family, she decided to simply ignore the criticisms this time around. Despite responding to fans’ questions about daughter Ivy’s dress and what Henry, 3, was saying as he held his popcorn necklace up under his chin, she didn’t bother with needlegate. After fending off fans’ concern over the weekend when it came to her children’s other activities, she probably had enough.

On March 27, Jessa shared a video of all three of her kids playing with a water table outside, noting that they were “enjoying [the] lovely weather.” When fans saw the adorable clip, some were worried about what might go wrong. They were quick to caution the TLC star about cleaning the toy after every single use.

“Babies will tend to drink it and they can get sick from it. Just FYI,” one worried grandma wrote. “I got [sic] three kids and five grandkids, so I hope it’s all going good for you. All your kids are beautiful.” Though the Duggar daughter could’ve snapped back, she kept her snark to herself and simply explained that there was nothing to worry about. “We never leave standing water, primarily because it creates a mosquito nesting site,” she said. “They can be so bad here!”