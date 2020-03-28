Mama knows best! Counting On star Jessa Duggar took to the comments on Instagram to respond to a fan who was concerned about her children’s outdoor toy.

“So cute. Be sure to clean out that water every time you use it because babies will tend to drink it and they can get sick from it. Just FYI,” the social media user wrote, before adding, “I got [sic] three kids and five grandkids, so I hope it’s all going good for you. All your kids are beautiful,” they concluded.

In response, Jessa, 27, wrote, “We never leave standing water, primarily because it creates a mosquito nesting site. They can be so bad here!”

Although the suggestion from the fan was kind, there are plenty of rude trolls out there, and Jessa isn’t afraid of clapping back. Most recently, Ben Seewald‘s gorgeous wife reacted to pregnancy rumors after sharing a video of daughter Ivy Jane‘s latest milestone.

“The way she jerks those chubby legs up to get into her crawling position. It gets me every time,” Jessa captioned the clip. “She’s two weeks into her discovery of this new mode of transportation, and she’s getting better at it by the day. It’s so cute to watch. She’s so proud of herself when she reaches her destination!”

Apparently, the commenter figured Ivy’s ability to crawl frees up Jessa to start working on baby No. 4. “Bet she [is] pregnant again now,” they quipped. The mom of three — who shares Spurgeon, Henry and Ivy with her husband — then sassed back, “Yes, and it’s triplets this time!”

Mic. Drop! In other words, don’t come for Jessa … or she will come for you.

