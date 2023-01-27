She’s breaking free! Counting On star Jana Duggar hasn’t always strayed from her family’s strict rules, but these days she is making her own code of conduct when it comes to her personal wardrobe.

Back in 2020, the oldest Duggar girl gave fans a glimpse of her newly found fashion freedom when she rocked a shoulder-baring tank top and a pair of shorts for a day out on Beaver Lake. While the summer staples aren’t typically seen as risqué by most, it was a big step away from her high necklines and long skirts.

While Jana has worn pants for physical activities in the past, it appears she is making the garment part of her daily repertoire. Just days prior to her fun-filled lake day, the brunette beauty was spotted rocking a pair of pants in a photo with her niece Grace Duggar.

Although Jana is starting to find her own personal style, she did developed a reputation for following the rules back in the day. Jana took her family’s dress code so seriously that in August 2019, fans accused the reality star of photoshopping clothing on bystanders in the background of a photo shared to Instagram. Noticing Jana seemingly drew midi-length skirts on her photobombers, trolls came for her in the comments.

“Don’t think people are blind enough to fall for your joke of a photoshop,” one user commented. “If you can’t handle the clothing that other people wear, then stop going out in public. Or at least just crop them out of your picture instead of indirectly shaming and disrespecting them.”

Despite having taken her family’s rules to heart for the most part, Jana has definitely strayed from the herd when it comes to her stance on marriage. The twin is the only Duggar daughter over the age of 22 who has yet to tie the knot. Although her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, are trying their best to be “patient,” they are definitely “frustrated” she has not settled down, an insider exclusively told In Touch in September 2019.

“Meet a nice boy, date, get engaged, marry and start a family right away — that’s just how the Duggars do things,” the insider added. “But Jana isn’t going to marry someone just to follow the family norm — and that’s refreshing.”

Scroll below to see Jana rocking her new style!