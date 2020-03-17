Happy birthday to our favorite girl! Coco Austin celebrated her 41st birthday on Tuesday, March 17, and her hubby, Ice-T, sent her a touching message on Instagram.

“Today is @coco‘s Birthday!” the 62-year-old began his tribute to his forever plus one. “You’ve changed my life for the better and given me a beautiful baby daughter. I love you to death. Happy Birthday Baby!” He punctuated the sweet sentiment with a red heart emoji.

Evan Faulk/OK! Magazine/Shutterstock

Fans made sure to send the icon well-wishes in the comments. “Happy birthday to beautiful COCO many more to come many blessing,” one user wrote. “Happy Birthday to your beauty,” another added. “God bless her with many many more happy and healthy ones to come filled with love, joy, peace and a whole life ahead filled with ‘T’ and of course Chanel and your fur babies.”

The parents to 4-year-old daughter, Chanel, are absolute couple goals after almost two decades of marriage. Coco admitted welcoming their daughter made the dynamic duo fall more in love in an exclusive interview with In Touch. “Now that Chanel’s involved, it really bonded us even in a better way,” she said in January. “We didn’t know we could get closer, but having Chanel made us even closer, if that even make sense.”

Coco herself is shocked their love continues to grow after 19 years of marital bliss. “It’s the goal. And I’m like, ‘How much closer can you get?’ but there is definitely a real true love bond. You don’t see it, you just feel it. And you’re just hoping that it always stays that way.”

While the model and musician have hardly been apart during their time together, she revealed it feels like they met just yesterday. “We happened in a blink,” she said, adding, “We have such a really cool bond, Ice and I, and a good friendship — not just a marriage, but a good friendship. And we’re just so comfortable with each other at this point that it’s like you can’t see one another without each other.”

Any tips on where we can go to find a love like this? Happy birthday, girl!