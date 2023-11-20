Sister Wives star Christine Brown’s husband, David Woolley, will make his reality TV debut during the upcoming Sister Wives: One on One special.

David’s appearance on the special, which will air on Sunday, November 26, was teased in the trailer shared at the end of the Sunday, November 19, episode.

In the clip, host Sukanya Krishnan asked Christine’s former sister wife and close friend Janelle Brown if she had met David, 59. After Janelle, 54, confirmed they met, she added, “Oh, I think he’s great.”

“David, come on out!” Sukanya, 52, declared before Christine, 51, stated, “You’re going to meet the love of my life.”

Christine’s husband then stepped into the frame and shook Sukanya’s hand before the clip ended.

While the Sister Wives: One on One special will be the first time David has been featured on the TLC show, Christine’s fans have become familiar with him ever since she made their relationship Instagram official in February.

“I just have to tell you I am dating someone exclusively,” the reality star, who announced the end of her spiritual marriage to Kody Brown in November 2021, shared via her Instagram Stories at the time. “He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with Truely. He’s absolutely a dream come true and I’m so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit.”

One week later, Christine revealed that the new man in her life was David. “The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath,” she captioned an Instagram post that featured photos of her and David on February 14. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

The lovebirds didn’t waste any time and announced their engagement two months later in April. “We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES!” Christine shared via Instagram on April 13. “I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!”

Similar to their engagement timeline, the pair continued their whirlwind romance when David and Christine officially tied the knot on October 7. “It’s a fairytale. It’s everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true,” she told People following their nuptials in Moab, Utah.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

“She wants to be able to wear a white dress and walk down the aisle with her dad,” David chimed in. “She never got to do on her first marriage. She wants all the bells and whistles.”

Christine hasn’t stopped gushing about David and paid tribute to him on their one-month wedding anniversary. “It’s been one month since I married the live of my life! Happy Anniversary @david__woolley,” she captioned several photos from the ceremony in November. “You’re an amazing, kind, loving and romantic partner.”