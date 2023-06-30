First class treatment! Sister Wives star Christine Brown received a sweet message from a flight attendant while traveling with her fiancé, David Woolley.

“Ms. Brown (soon-to-be Mrs. Woolley),” the letter read, which Christine, 51, shared via Instagram on Thursday, June 29. “Thank you so much for choosing to fly Delta! It was so nice to meet you and David. Thank you for showing girls everywhere that we all deserve our prince and to be happy! Wishing you all the happiness in your new marriage!

The note was signed, “Your SLC crew,” as the TLC personality was flying from Atlanta, Georgia, to Salt Lake City, Utah, with David.

In her Instagram carousel post, Christine also included two selfies of her and her future husband, captioning the gallery, “Went on a trip with @david__woolley and look at the sweet message from a lovely airline attendant.”

The Cooking With Just Christine star’s social media post comes two months after she and David announced their whirlwind engagement.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

“We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said ‘YES!’” the reality star wrote via Instagram on April 13, while showing off her diamond ring in the photo. “I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day! #engaged #newworld #soulmates #loveofmylife.”

The couple had made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day two months prior.

Since falling in love with David, Christine hasn’t hesitated to share their sweetest moments together with fans. From amusement park trips with her kids to adorable date nights, the Utah resident is truly living her best life and is ready to walk down the aisle following her split from ex-husband Kody Brown.

Christine and Kody, 54, publicly confirmed their split in November 2021, while their separation played out during season 17 of Sister Wives, which aired in September 2022.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote via Instagram when announcing their breakup. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Though they vowed to be present in each other’s lives, fans of the hit reality series only witnessed the pair’s downfall toward the end of the season, as Kody lashed out at her multiple times.

The former couple share children Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Paedon, Ysabel, Aspyn and Truely.

Recently, fans believed that the mother of six had shaded her ex in a Father’s Day tribute that she shared via Instagram, in which she praised David for his attitude toward her kids without any mention of Kody at all.

“Happy Father’s Day @david__woolley,” Christine wrote on June 18. “I’ve watched how loving, compassionate and present you are with your children, and I love how you’ve shown that to my children as well. You’re truly showing up, which is what is most important.”