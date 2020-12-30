Taking time to heal. Ant Anstead revealed his breakup from estranged wife Christina Anstead was “not [his] decision” amid their ongoing divorce.

“It really hit me hard,” the former Wheeler Dealers host, 41, told People in a new interview published on Tuesday, December 29. Ant, who shares 16-month-old son Hudson with the Flip or Flop personality, 37, admitted it hasn’t been an easy feat to get over the heartbreak. “If you ask anybody that knows me properly, they know that I give myself fully,” he added. “I had so much love for her.”

Ant and Christina announced their decision to part ways in September, less than two years after getting married.

The mom of three took to Instagram with a message about their “difficult” choice to separate following their December 2018 nuptials. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” the HGTV star wrote at the time. Christina also shares kids Taylor and Brayden with ex Tarek El Moussa.

Although the motor specialist is still coming to terms with Christina’s divorce filing in November, Ant said he won’t let the hardships define him or derail him from his plans for the future.

“I reached this turning point … I had the choice to dwell on it, or move on and work on myself,” the United Kingdom native shared with the outlet, noting he also signed up for a 35-day online “breakup recovery” course. “Nobody controls me but me,” he continued. “It’s up to me to empower myself and realize how incredibly worthy I am of healing.”

Ant revealed he has been in constant contact with his other kids, Amelie, 17, and Archie, 14, while also spending as much time as possible with Hudson. “Not only have I improved my mental health, I’ve actually made a real conscious decision to go and improve my physical health, as well. I mean, for the first time in my life, I’m actually now taking vitamins!” he shared about his fitness and well-being strides.

All in all, the car builder said he is “certainly making steps towards healing, even if it’s really slow.”

Ant is keeping his eyes on the prize post-split!