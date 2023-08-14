They’re back! Following the success of Chrisley Knows Best, the Chrisley household is returning to TV screens in a brand new docuseries.

The new untitled series will follow the new chapters of Chase Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley and Nanny Faye Chrisley as they rebuild their new normal in the wake of Todd and Julie Chrisley‘s combined 19-year prison sentence.

The show is currently in development by Scout Productions, which is the force behind popular shows Queer Eye, MerPeople and The Secrets of Hillsong, and a premiere date has yet to be announced.

“The time was right to share our story and we couldn’t have found better partners in Scout Productions,” Savannah’s rep confirmed. “Their ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled and I know they’re going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives.”

Chrisley Knows Best — which documented the lives of the Southern family — premiered on USA in 2014. The series had a successful 10-season run before it was canceled in 2023 due to the family’s legal issues.

Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, are currently serving prison sentences following their high-profile tax evasion case. In June 2022, the reality TV couple were found guilty of all charges of bank fraud and wire fraud in their trial.

The former real estate tycoon was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, whereas the Chrisley matriarch was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax fraud and wire fraud.

In November 2022, In Touch confirmed that Todd was sentenced to 12 years and Julie was sentenced to seven years behind bars during their sentencing hearing. They both also received 16 months of probation in addition to their respective prison sentences. Nearly two months later, Todd and Julie reported to prison on January 17.

Since then, the Chrisley family children have spoken out about their parents’ imprisonment. In July 2023, Chase and Savannah, 25, reported that Todd and Julie were dealing with the worst conditions in their respective prisons. Todd is currently at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, whereas Julie is serving time at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky.

“Now they both have no air conditioning,” Chase, 27, said during Savannah’s “Unlocked” podcast on July 25. “They’re both in states where it gets 100 plus degrees, and there’s no air conditioning. … I don’t care if you killed somebody. If you’re in a government facility, you should have air conditioning. That’s just, like, ridiculous.”

While Chase called his father’s prison a “nightmare,” Savannah alleged that their mother’s experience in Kentucky is “insane,” claiming that there were “rattlesnakes just casually slithering on the floor in front of [Julie]” and “right there where her bed is.”