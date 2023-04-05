Everything the Chrisley Family Has Said About Todd and Julie’s Time in Prison: Quotes

The Chrisley family hasn’t been shy when it comes to discussing what it’s like to have Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley serving time behind bars.

In June 2022, the former Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty of all charges in their fraud trial. Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Meanwhile, the Chrisley matriarch was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax fraud and wire fraud.

Todd and Julie – who tied the knot in 1996 – were sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison respectively due to their involvement in a high-profile tax evasion case, In Touch confirmed in November 2022 at the time of the sentencing. In addition to their prison sentence, both Todd and Julie received 16 months of probation.

Both reality stars reported to prison on January 17, 2023. The businessman is currently serving time at Florida’s ​minimum-security prison FPC Pensacola. Meanwhile, Julie is at Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky.

Since they reported to prison, Todd and Julie’s children have been open about adjusting to life with their parents behind bars.

Todd shares daughter Lindsie Chrisley and son Kyle Chrisley with his ex-wife, Teresa Terry, while he and Julie share kids Chase Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley and Grayson Chrisley. The couple also adopted Kyle’s daughter, Chloe, after he lost custody amid his addiction problems.

During the April 5, 2023, episode of her podcast, “The Southern Tea,” Lindsie shared that Todd and Julie were “welcomed with open arms” by their fellow prisoners.

“I feel so blessed with that because I have heard of other people reporting and that not being the case, so I do feel like we’re so blessed in that regard,” the mother of one said.

She also recalled the most recent time that she visited Todd in prison. “My last visit with my dad, I couldn’t stop telling him how great that he looked,” Lindsie told her listeners. “He looks very, very good. I told him, I said, ‘Even your hair looks better, a little bit longer and a little bit grayer.’ His nails aren’t completely bitten off.”

Lindsie isn’t the only Chrisley kid to give fans insight into how their parents are doing in prison.

Keep scrolling to see what Todd and Julie’s children have said about their time in prison.