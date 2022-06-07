End of an era? Fans are likely wondering if Chrisley Knows Best will be canceled after stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty on all counts in their fraud trial on Tuesday, June 7. Keep reading to find out what we know about the show’s fate.

Is ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Canceled?

As of June 7, USA Network has not commented on the fate of the reality show following the guilty verdict and did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

However, the network previously announced in May that Chrisley Knows Best will return for new episodes in June and was renewed for season 10. The next season is expected to begin airing later in 2022.

It was also revealed that Todd, 53, was tapped to host and executive produce the new E! dating series Love Limo. The series will follow Todd helping single people form relationships through speed dating.

What Is ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ About?

Chrisley Knows Best premiered on USA Network in March 2014. The show chronicles the life of Todd, Julie, 49, and their kids Chase, Savannah and Grayson. The series originally took place in suburbs of Atlanta, though currently follows the family’s life in Nashville, Tennessee.

Growing Up Chrisley, a spin-off that focuses on Chase, 26, and Savannah, 24, premiered in 2019.

In addition to the three kids he shares with Julie, Todd is also the father to Lindsie Chrisley and Kyle Chrisley with ex-wife, Teresa Terry.

Shutterstock

What Were Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley Found Guilty Of?

Todd and Julie were found guilty of all charges in their fraud trial on June 7, Insider reports. The couple are facing up to 30 years in prison.

The Chrisley patriarch was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Meanwhile, Julie was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax fraud, wire fraud.

The reality stars were put on trial after they were indicted on five counts of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States and one count of tax fraud. Julie was charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of obstruction of justice. Additionally, she was accused of creating a fake credit report and false bank statements to rent a home.

Beginning on May 17, the trial was held in an Atlanta courthouse. Throughout the trial, a number of bombshell claims were made against Todd and Julie. Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise Peters claimed the couple – who pleaded not guilty to the charges – exaggerated their earnings to banks to borrow more than $30 million. She also alleged that they hid funds from the IRS.

Todd and Julie’s attorney, Bruce Morris, responded by stating that their former employee Mark Braddock committed the crimes without their knowledge. The lawyer claimed Braddock impersonated Todd to commit the fraud after he was fired in 2012.