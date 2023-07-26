Chrisley Knows Best alum Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie Chrisley, are struggling with the southern heat and seeing critters crawl through their prison cells, according to their kids, Chase and Savannah Chrisley.

During the latest episode of her “Unlocked” podcast on Tuesday, July 25, Savannah, 25, and brother Chase, 27, alleged that their parents have been dealing with the worst conditions in their respective prisons. Todd, 54, is currently at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, whereas Julie, 50, is serving time at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky.

“Now they both have no air conditioning,” Chase said. “They’re both in states where it gets 100 plus degrees, and there’s no air conditioning. … I don’t care if you killed somebody. If you’re in a government facility, you should have air conditioning. That’s just, like, ridiculous.”

While Chase called his father’s prison a “nightmare,” Savannah alleged that their mother’s experience in Kentucky is “insane,” claiming that there were “rattlesnakes just casually slithering on the floor in front of [Julie]” and “right there where her bed is.”

However, Chase corrected Savannah by pointing out that the snakes weren’t rattlesnakes but were some form of “poisonous snake.” Savannah then pointed out, “There are some things that are gonna come to light that are disgusting.”

“It will leave people speechless about the things that go on in these facilities, and I’m ready for that day to come, but it’ll happen in its own timing [sic],” she asserted. “It’s just crazy to sit and watch mom and dad go through that, but luckily, they have the fight in them.”

Courtesy of Todd Chrisley/Instagram

As for how Todd and Julie are holding up, Savannah reassured fans her parents are “very, very strong individuals, and they were not built to break, and this damn sure is not going to break them.”

Todd and Julie are currently serving prison sentences following their high-profile tax evasion case. In June 2022, the spouses were found guilty of all charges of bank fraud and wire fraud in their trial. The former real estate tycoon was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, whereas the Chrisley matriarch was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax fraud and wire fraud.

In November 2022, In Touch confirmed that Todd was sentenced to 12 years and Julie was sentenced to seven years behind bars during their sentencing hearing. They both also received 16 months of probation in addition to their respective prison sentences. Nearly two months later, Todd and Julie reported to prison on January 17.

Since then, the Chrisley family’s children have spoken out about their parents’ imprisonment. In addition to Chase and Savannah, Todd and Julie also share son Grayson Chrisley, and Todd’s daughters Lindsie Chrisley and son Kyle Chrisley from his previous marriage to ex-wife Teresa Terry. Todd and Julie also adopted Kyle’s daughter, Chloe, after he lost custody of her due to his addiction issues.

Despite Chase and Savannah’s miserable descriptions of their parents’ lives as inmates, Lindsie, 33, share a more positive glimpse during an April 5 episode of her podcast, “Southern Tea.”

“One of my biggest concerns was the access to televisions,” Lindsie admitted, referring to the other inmates at her parents’ respective prisons. “Like, do you think people have seen Chrisley Knows Best that are serving time in these camps? And simply the answer, I know now, is ‘yes.’ … My parents were welcomed with open arms. I feel so blessed with that because I have heard of other people reporting that not being the case.”