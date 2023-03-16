Troubled past. Kyle Chrisley made headlines when he was arrested on felony aggravated assault charges in March 2023. However, the arrest is not the first time the former Chrisley Knows Best star has had troubles with the law, as he has an extensive criminal record.

In November 2012, Kyle welcomed his daughter, Chloe, with Angela Johnson. The pair split soon after the arrival of their daughter and began a custody battle.

Kyle lost custody of Chloe to his father, Todd Chrisley, and stepmother, Julie Chrisley, ​in 2013 after he was arrested for simple battery (domestic violence) against his older sister, Lindsie Chrisley. The couple shared custody with Angela at the time.

Todd and Julie eventually gained full custody of their granddaughter in 2016 after Angela was arrested for allegedly defrauding Medicaid and food stamps.

“Chloe is our family, and we are glad that the world gets to see such a beautiful child grow, explore and come into herself so brilliantly through love and respect,” the Chrisley patriarch told Us Weekly in December 2017 about raising his granddaughter.

Kyle’s ​most recent arrest came just two months after Todd and Julie began serving federal prison sentences for tax evasion and bank fraud. Now that the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast hosts are behind bars, their daughter Savannah Chrisley revealed that she now has custody of Chloe and their youngest son, Grayson Chrisley.

Todd shares Kyle – who is currently married to Ashleigh Chrisley – and Lindsie with his ex-wife, Teresa Terry, while the TV personality shares Chase Chrisley, Savannah and Grayson with Julie.

Over the years, Kyle has been open about his complex relationship with his family and his struggles with mental health. “3 [years] ago I tried to end my life. … For years, I struggled with self-worth,” he wrote via Instagram in December 2022. “I had no sense of belonging, never felt good enough.”

“My relationship with my family was rocky to say the least. I turned to drugs and eventually was labeled as an addict,” he continued. “I fought to prove myself not just to myself but to everyone around me. … Today, I am happier than I have ever been in my entire life. I know my worth. I do belong. I am wanted. I am needed. I am loved. And so are you.”

In light of Kyle’s most recent arrest, keep scrolling to take a look back at his ​criminal history.