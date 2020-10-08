The home that Chris Watts shared with his wife, Shannan Watts, and their two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, is still for sale two years after their murders.

According to People, Watts, 35, bought the 8-bedroom property in May 2013 for $399,954. Today, the 4,177-square-foot house is worth $645,000, but no one wants to buy it.

In 2019, Watts agreed to pay Shanann’s family $6 million to settle a wrongful death suit. The proceeds from the home, which is his largest asset, will go to his former in-laws when it eventually sells.

On August 13, 2018, Watts — who was having an affair at the time — strangled his wife, 34, to death and drove her body to a job site at the oil company where he worked. He disposed of his her body and then smothered his young daughters. After pleading guilty to the murders, he received a life sentence. At the time, Shannan was 15 weeks pregnant with their son, Nico. Weld County DA/ MEGA