The Home Where Chris Watts Murdered Wife Shannan Is Still for Sale 2 years After Her Death
The home that Chris Watts shared with his wife, Shannan Watts, and their two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, is still for sale two years after their murders.
According to People, Watts, 35, bought the 8-bedroom property in May 2013 for $399,954. Today, the 4,177-square-foot house is worth $645,000, but no one wants to buy it.
In 2019, Watts agreed to pay Shanann’s family $6 million to settle a wrongful death suit. The proceeds from the home, which is his largest asset, will go to his former in-laws when it eventually sells.
On August 13, 2018, Watts — who was having an affair at the time — strangled his wife, 34, to death and drove her body to a job site at the oil company where he worked. He disposed of his her body and then smothered his young daughters. After pleading guilty to the murders, he received a life sentence. At the time, Shannan was 15 weeks pregnant with their son, Nico.
The former Colorado resident pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree murder, one count of unlawful termination of pregnancy and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body. His plea deal allowed him to avoid the death penalty.
Part of what led to his arrest was a neighbor who noticed Watts’ strange behavior in the days after their deaths.
“He’s never fidgety,” the man told investigators in the haunting new Netflix documentary American Murder: The Family Next Door. “He’s never … rocking back and forth. And if you look, he never loads his stuff in and out of the garage, ever. He’s normally … You can ask them. He’s normally quiet, real subdued. He never talks. So, the fact that he’s over here blabbing his mouth makes me kind of suspicious.”
A source told People, Watts will “probably never see” the documentary. “He’s curious about it, but he hates even knowing that his texts are out there for the public to read. It brings back awful memories of 2018 for him.”
Watts remains behind bars at the maximum-security Dodge Correctional Institution after being relocated from a Colorado prison for security reasons.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!