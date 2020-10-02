He had a hunch. Chris Watts’ neighbor noticed something was off about the Colorado resident in the haunting new Netflix documentary American Murder: The Family Next Door, so he warned investigators when they came looking for answers back in 2018.

The unnamed man told police Watts, now 35, wasn’t “acting right” when they investigated what happened to his pregnant wife Shanann, 34, and daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

Weld County DA/MEGA

The neighbor had a camera that looked out onto the street which captured footage of Watts backing his truck into the driveway one night after his loved ones had gone missing. Watts looked distressed as his neighbor played the footage.

“I’ve [had] issues the other week when people were stealing stuff out of garages and stuff like that, and I had to park my truck,” Watts said seemingly trying to explain himself, before telling investigators his wife was 15 weeks pregnant at the time. Afterward, police asked to speak to the neighbor alone to get his statement.

“He’s never fidgety,” the man said. “He’s never … rocking back and forth. And if you look, he never loads his stuff in and out of the garage, ever. He’s normally … You can ask them. He’s normally quiet, real subdued. He never talks. So, the fact that he’s over here blabbing his mouth makes me kind of suspicious.”

Netflix (2)

Watts, who was having an affair at the time, committed the horrific triple-murder on August 13, 2018. He later received five life sentences for killing his pregnant wife and their two young daughters, Bella and Celeste, after pleading guilty to five counts of first-degree murder, one count of unlawful termination of pregnancy and three counts of tampering with a deceased human body in November 2018.

“He can’t see it, and he’ll probably never see it,” a source told People about Watts’ reaction to the chilling documentary on October 1. “He’s curious about it, but he hates even knowing that his texts are out there for the public to read. It brings back awful memories of 2018 for him.”

Watts remains behind bars at the maximum-security Dodge Correctional Institution after being relocated from a Colorado prison for security reasons.