Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry’s ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez told fans why he isn’t interested in taking legal action amid their ongoing feud.

The dad of two, 27, who shares sons Lux, 4, and Romello Creed, 12 months, with the “Coffee Convos” host, was asked if he is going to get a judge involved to prevent Lowry, 29, from “blasting” him online and on her podcasts during a recent Q&A.

Courtesy of Chris Lopez/Instagram

In his response on Sunday, August 22, Lopez shared his reasons for not filing a formal complaint, writing via his Instagram Stories, “Don’t care enough … She’s entitled to her opinion.”

The seemingly never-ending drama between them ignited again earlier this month when Lowry appeared to call her former flame a part-time “babysitter,” although she never name-dropped Lopez during her “rant” on social media. However, she did say that all fathers who are “27 and 28” years old “need to step up.”

“If you’re only taking care of the … financial responsibility [of taking of your kids] … on your 2 percent of time, you’re not contributing,” Lowry added. “I’m sorry.”

The Pride Over Pity author said the contributions and efforts she has been making have not been matched. “If you want 50 percent, then you need to do 50 percent of the work,” she continued.

After seemingly hearing what she had to say online, Lopez posted a cryptic message via his Instagram Stories, appearing to respond to her claims.

“Don’t let bitter, unhappy people drag you down to their level. Instead, use their behavior as an example of how not to behave and be grateful you are nothing like them,” it read. Lopez later took to Instagram Live and said he wasn’t “engaging with that s–t” anymore and is “done” speaking about the subject.

Courtesy of Chris Lopez/Instagram; Inset: Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Lopez and a rep of Lowry did not respond to In Touch’s requests for comment.

Prior to their recent drama, Lowry, who also shares son Isaac, 11, with ex Jo Rivera and son Lincoln, 7, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, claimed Lopez wouldn’t allow her to attend Lux’s boxing sessions or visit the gym where he works.

In July, fans watched as Lopez and Lowry reached a custody agreement for their two kids with the help of a judge on the season finale of Teen Mom 2. Weeks later, it was revealed that he reportedly signed an MTV contract to join the show for the upcoming season.