She said vs. he said. Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus clapped back at Chris Lopez’s father, Busta Loper (a.k.a. Coach Busta), after she told her story about being struck by lightning.

“Y’all, I got struck by lightning on my arm. How does that even happen? Yes, I am OK, and yes, it hurt,” Briana, 27, tweeted on Sunday, August 15.

After sharing her experience on the platform, one fan asked for more details on what happened. “Serious question. How do you get struck ONLY on your arm, and it not travel through the rest of your body?” the social media user pondered, to which Briana replied, “[I don’t know] but I got struck and I felt it and heard it, but also my aunt saw it happen. It was weird.”

The exchange between Briana and a fan was captured by the Instagram blog Teen Mom Shade Room, and that’s when Chris’ dad stepped in to share his thoughts.

“THE LIE’S!!!!! MUST BE A SHORTAGE OF H²O IN FL!! Cause this chick stays THIRSTY!!! SMH #SAD,” Busta commented.

Briana later sounded off about his response in a comment back to him, writing, “Go be a father for once to all of [your] kids. No need to lie. I did some research, and it looks like I got struck by a side flash.”

The Teen Mom 3 alum went on to explain the phenomenon “occurs when lightning strikes a taller object near the victim and a portion of the current jumps from taller object to the victim. In essence, the person acts as a ‘short circuit for some of [the] energy in the lightning discharge,'” concluding, “Have a good day sir lope.”

After the back-and-forth conversation, Chris’ dad later clarified in another comment on Monday, August 16, that he was “not mad” or “upset at all,” however there are “certain things” that “erk” his soul.

“Honestly [though], I shouldn’t have even commented on the ‘STORY’ at all,” he added. “It’s really none of my business [and] as long as my family isn’t directly or indirectly affected by anyone’s ‘stories’ or anything else, I’m good … But I will always be there for my family, especially my seeds [and] grandseeds!!!!”

Earlier that day, news broke about Chris agreeing to be filmed on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2, which has fans looking forward to seeing more of him and his sons with Kailyn Lowry, 4-year-old Lux and 12-month-old Romello Creed.

Amid the casting development, Kailyn, 29, spoke out about it via Instagram.

“Hi guys, just wanted to come on here really quickly to let you guys know that I’m not upset about anything,” the A Letter of Love author said. “I can’t be upset about something that I didn’t even know about until it came out.”