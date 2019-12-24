If you’re waiting for a pregnancy announcement from Cheyenne Floyd, she’s got news for you: She’s not expecting. Though fans thought they spotted the Teen Mom OG star hiding a baby bump in some of her recent photos — and were quick to say so in the comments of her posts — she’s shutting the speculation down. On Monday, December 23, the MTV mom took to her Instagram Story debunk any theories that baby No. 2 is on its way.

“Since everyone wants to comment on my pictures, telling me that I’m hiding a pregnancy — where? Where is it?” Cheyenne, 27, told her fans as she showed off her stomach in nothing more than leggings and a sports bra. “I’m not pregnant. I’m so sorry, guys. Please stop asking me.” On the video itself, she added the all-caps caption, “I am not pregnant. Stop asking!!!”

Despite that, the star’s daughter, Ryder, is going to be a big sister. In October, dad Cory Wharton announced he’s expecting baby No. 2 with his new girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge. And the toddler seems pretty excited about it. In a December Instagram Story, Ryder could be seen cuddling up to Taylor’s baby bump. How cute is that?

Courtesy of Cheyenne Floyd/Instagram

These days, Cheyenne, her ex and his new boo are all one big happy family. Though it wasn’t easy getting through the drama, the brunette beauty opened up to In Touch about what it was like putting in the work. “It’s not a secret that in the beginning Taylor and I were not on the same page,” she said. “It took time and effort from both sides to put our differences aside and to know we share a common goal. … I don’t have any problems with Taylor and I see she cares a lot about Ryder,” she continued. “I love Ryder and want her to always be surround by good, loving people.”

Now, the Teen Mom mama has even made a point of standing up for Cory and Taylor. “I respect [his and Taylor’s] relationship and wish them the best in the future. I think a lot of people have a lot of negative things to say about them, but I truly believe they care about each other,” Cheyenne told In Touch. “I hope the fans give them a break sometimes and stop being so negative toward their relationship. Let them be happy.”