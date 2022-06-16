Helping out. Chase Chrisley was spotted delivering groceries to his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, as they remain on house arrest. The Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty on several fraud charges on June 7.

Chase, 26, was seen carrying numerous grocery bags full of food, as well as a loaf of sliced bread, while stopping by Todd, 53, and Julie’s Tennessee home on Tuesday, June 14.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the reality star donned a serious expression as he wore a white sweatshirt, midnight blue shorts, gray sneakers and a baseball cap. Chase was also seen sitting in his car at one point, holding his phone as he sat behind the wheel.

He isn’t the only family member to have visited Todd and Julie, 49, as they remain on house arrest. The couple’s youngest son, Grayson, was seen at the house on Monday, June 13, as well as daughter Savannah’s on-off boyfriend, Nic Kerdiles. Grayson, 16, was spotted washing his car outside of the home, while Nic, 28, appeared to stop by on June 14 for a visit.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud by an Atlanta federal jury, In Touch confirmed. Meanwhile, Julie was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax fraud and wire fraud. The USA Network stars, who wed in 1996, are currently facing up to 30 years in prison.

The Chrisleys’ accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also on trial and found guilty. He was charged with two counts of willfully filing false tax returns, as well as one count of conspiracy to defraud the government.

Shortly after Todd and Julie were found guilty, their lawyer revealed their plans to appeal. “We are disappointed in the verdict. We plan an appeal,” Bruce Morris told Us Weekly.

Their lawyer, Steve Friedberg, shared a similar sentiment. “Both Chrisleys are devastated and disappointed with the verdict and will be pursuing an appeal. Julie and Todd are so grateful for the love and support shown by their family, friends and fans. They both remain strong in their faith and will continue the ‘fight’ until they are vindicated,” he told People. “They have their priorities in order and are currently concentrating on the welfare of their children and Todd’s mother, Elizabeth Faye Chrisley.”

A legal expert previously told In Touch that their appeal likely won’t happen any time soon. “I’m sure an appeal will follow,” attorney David Haas said, adding that the “process” will take a considerable amount of time “to resolve.