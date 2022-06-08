As Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley both received guilty verdicts in their fraud trial, some fans are wondering what will happen to their two children who remain in their custody, Grayson and granddaughter Chloe, if both are sentenced to prison. A former U.S. attorney tells In Touch exclusively that the kids could be raised by other members of the family.

“Depending on the family availability, sometimes, the kids will be raised by close family members if both parents receive prison time,” former federal prosecutor David Haas says.

As Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, await their sentencing hearing, the court can take into consideration that the couple have two minors at home, David says, and this may influence their sentencing.

The reality TV stars were hit with a guilty verdict on all counts on June 7 in Georgia federal court, In Touch confirmed, after being indicted on 12 counts of fraud. They are facing up to 30 years in prison.

The Atlanta federal jury convicted Todd of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. For her part, Julie was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax fraud and wire fraud.

Their former attorney Peter Tarantino was also found guilty, being convicted of conspiracy to defraud the United States and wilfully filing false tax returns. In the suit, Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise Peters claimed the couple submitted fake documents to banks to borrow more than $30 million. She also alleged that they hid funds from the IRS.

“Disappointed in the verdict. An appeal is planned,” the couple’s lawyer said in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 7.

The Chrisleys were initially hit with fraud charges in August 2019 and a new indictment was filed in February of this year. Following a three-week trial and the couple’s guilty verdict, Todd and Julie await sentencing, which will take place at a later date.