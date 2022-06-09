Long road ahead. Todd and Julie Chrisley’s appeal process could take “several years,” a former U.S. attorney tells In Touch exclusively. The pair were found guilty on multiple fraud charges on June 7.

“I’m sure an appeal will follow,” attorney David Haas says, before adding that the “process” will take a considerable amount of time “to resolve.”

An attorney for the couple did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

The Chrisley patriarch, 53, was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud by an Atlanta federal jury, In Touch confirmed. Julie, 49, was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax fraud and wire fraud. The Chrisley Knows Best stars, who wed in 1996, are currently facing up to 30 years in prison.

Courtesy of Todd Chrisley/Instagram

The Chrisleys’ accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also on trial and found guilty after he was charged with two counts of willfully filing false tax returns and one count of conspiracy to defraud the government.

Todd, Julie and Tarantino previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Shortly after they were found guilty, Todd and Julie’s lawyer revealed their plans to appeal. “We are disappointed in the verdict. We plan an appeal,” Bruce Morris told Us Weekly.

The reality stars’ lawyer, Steve Friedberg, shared a similar sentiment. “Both Chrisleys are devastated and disappointed with the verdict and will be pursuing an appeal. Julie and Todd are so grateful for the love and support shown by their family, friends and fans. They both remain strong in their faith and will continue the ‘fight’ until they are vindicated,” he told People. “They have their priorities in order and are currently concentrating on the welfare of their children and Todd’s mother, Elizabeth Faye Chrisley.”

Haas previously told In Touch that Todd and Julie could face fines up to $60 million following the guilty verdict. The legal expert explained that the USA Network stars may be forced to pay “twice the amount stolen,” adding, “It looks like it was over $30 million in loans, so a fine is up to twice the loss amount — or roughly $60 million.”