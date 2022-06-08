Forget the Kardashians … Keeping up with the Chrisleys is even harder! Chrisley Knows Best chronicles the lives of Southern patriarch Todd Chrisley and his five kids — and even for the show’s biggest fans, breaking down this family tree can be a little tricky.

Todd’s two oldest children, Lindsie and Kyle, are from his previous marriage to ex-wife Teresa Terry, while he shares Chase, Savannah and Grayson with his current wife, Julie. Add in a couple of grandchildren, and you have a modern-day Brady Bunch.

If you watch Chrisley Knows Best, then you know they’re all about honesty, especially Todd, who never holds back. The dad of five has a tell-it-like-it-is attitude, and he makes sure his kids know it. For instance, he has no problem telling his children if he approves of who they’re dating. As a matter of fact, he’s done that a few times with Chase.

The middle child began dating girlfriend Emmy Medders during season 9 of the reality show, and Todd showed his approval of the relationship at the time. When Chase shared an Instagram photo with his gal in July 2020, Todd commented, “Be still my heart.” Then one follower chimed in and commented, “Oh snap! We got a Todd ‘like.'” Todd replied, “I don’t give those ‘likes’ easily, my friend.” Despite earning Todd’s blessing, Chase confirmed to Life & Style that he and Emmy split in August 2021.

However, when Chase dated his first girlfriend, Brooke Noury, he wasn’t so lucky to get a ‘like’ from dad. In fact, he was relieved when they called it quits in 2018 “Listen, I’m not gonna say anything bad about anyone. If I don’t like ya, I don’t like ya,” Todd said on Chrisley Knows Best at the time. “But my child, Chase, is broken-hearted over the fact that he’s single from someone that none of us like. I’m not going to lie to you, that gives me great comfort.”

As for Savannah, her fam seems to approve of her ex-fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, whom she dated on and off after calling off their engagement. “As of now … we’re kind of marching to our own beat,” the Growing Up Chrisley star exclusively told Life & Style. “It has been confusing for people, but at the end of the day, we have to do what is best for us.” Nic confirmed the pair officially split via his Instagram Stories in March 2022.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the Chrisley kids.