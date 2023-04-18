Long career. Charlie Sheen has been working in Hollywood since the 1970s and is making a comeback on How To Be a Bookie. Keep scrolling to find out his net worth, how he makes a living and more.

What Is Charlie Sheen’s Net Worth?

Charlie has an estimated net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Charlie Sheen Make Money?

The New York native made his professional acting debut in the 1973 film Badlands. He continued to play small roles in films before booking more prominent parts in movies including Platoon (1986), Wall Street (1987), Young Guns (1988), The Rookie (1990), The Three Musketeers (1993) and The Arrival (1996).

In 2000, Charlie joined the cast of ABC’s Spin City as Charlie Crawford. His performance was critically acclaimed, and he won a Golden Globe Award in the Best Actor category.

He continued to have success in television when he starred as Charlie Harper on CBS’s sitcom Two and a Half Men from 2003 until 2011, followed by his role as Dr. Charles “Charlie” Goodson on FX’s Anger Management from 2012 until 2014.

In April 2023, In Touch confirmed Charlie will reunite with Two and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre to portray a recurring role on the upcoming HBO Max series How to Be a Bookie.

Did Charlie Sheen Lose Some of His Net Worth?

While starring on Two and a Half Men, Charlie was worth an estimated $150 million. However, he lost a significant amount of money due to wild spending and legal woes.

Following his split from his ex-wife Brooke Mueller in 2011, Charlie was ordered to pay her $55,000 a month in child support in legal documents obtained by In Touch. The World According to Paris star also received a lump sum of over $750,000 when they divorced.

Charlie reportedly settled his ongoing child support case with Brooke in April 2022, according to the outlet.

Meanwhile, Charlie’s second wife, Denise Richards, received 9.5 percent of his of gross annual income from all sources in excess of 2.1 million.

In October 2021, a judge ruled that Charlie no longer had to pay Denise child support for their daughters Lola and Sami. According to Fox News, Charlie instead set up a $1.2 million dollar trust fund for his daughters.