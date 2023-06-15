Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami Sheen made headlines in June 2022 when she revealed she was working as a content creator on OnlyFans. Keep scrolling to find out how she makes money, learn about her work and more.

How Does Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Sami Make Money?

Sami took to TikTok to clarify what she does on OnlyFans after she referred to herself as a “sex worker” in a previous video.

“I am not a [porn] star and I don’t meet up with people,” she explained in the video, which was uploaded on June 10. “I don’t film myself having sex. I don’t do that.”

The teen explained that she wasn’t “comfortable” with that line of work, though added that she has “no judgment” toward those who have sex for money.

“The only reason I said I’m a [sex] worker is because my main source of income is from my [OnlyFans],” Sami continued. “And if people did their f–king research, they would realize that there’s multiple forms of [sex] work.”

She added, “I’ve been doing [OnlyFans] for almost a full year now and I love my job. There’s absolutely nothing that anyone could say to make me want to get a different job at the moment.”

How Much Money Does Sami Sheen Make on OnlyFans?

Sami has not revealed how much money she’s earned through posting on the website, though her content is available to subscribers for $19.99 a month.

What Has Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen Said About Sami’s OnlyFans Page?

The former couple – who were married from 2002 until 2006 – have shown their daughter support amid her OnlyFans career.

“Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum told In Touch in June 2022. “All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

Just days after Sami launched her page, Denise joined the website to stand in solidarity with her eldest daughter. She also shares daughter Lola with Charlie, while Denise is the mother to daughter Eloise with her husband, Aaron Phypers.

Courtesy of Sami Sheen/Instagram

Meanwhile, Charlie made it clear he wasn’t initially thrilled with Sami’s career choice. “This did not occur under my roof,” he told Us Weekly in June 2022 “I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

However, the Two and a Half Men actor changed his tune just days later. “Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed,” Charlie told Us Weekly. “Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”