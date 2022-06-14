All grown up! Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ daughter Sami Sheen is an OnlyFans creator — much to her father’s dismay. Learn more about the celebrity teen below!

Who Is Charlie Sheen’s Daughter?

Sami, 18, is the eldest child of Charlie and Denise from their marriage, which lasted from 2002 to 2006. They also share daughter Lola, who was born in 2005.

Over the years, Sami has had tension with her parents. In September 2021, the influencer claimed she was “trapped” in an “abusive home” while living with her mother and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s husband, Aaron Phypers. One month later, Charlie confirmed that Sami had moved in with him and was no longer attending school.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly that Denise was “saddened” by situation but “very much loves her daughter.” The Wild Things star opened up about wanting to fix her relationship with Sami in February.

“Obviously, I would love for her to live with me,” Denise said on the “Jeff Lewis Has Issues” podcast, adding that her ex-husband has “different rules” in his house. “She lived with me all these years, but I think it’s very difficult raising teenagers these days, especially in Los Angeles.”

However, things have seemingly gotten better between the mother and daughter. The Real Girl Next Door author shared a sentimental post for Sami’s 18th birthday in March, gushing over how much she “loves” her daughter. Sami returned the favor with a heartwarming social media tribute for the Blue Lagoon actress on Mother’s Day in May.

Sami has since moved back in with Denise.

When Did Sami Sheen Launch Her OnlyFans Account?

“Click the link in my bio if you wanna see more,” Sami captioned a photo of herself in a black bikini via Instagram on June 13, adding a lipstick kiss emoji. The link directed followers to subscribe to her OnlyFans account, which is priced at $19.99 per month. Her profile photo features her backend in a thong bikini bottom with a black bar that reads, “Censored,” over the top.

Denise was supportive of her daughter’s venture and commented on her post, “Sami, I will always support you and always have your back. I love you.”

As for Charlie, he was not happy with Sami’s OnlyFans account and “[did] not condone this,” he told E! News in a statement.

“She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof,” the Two and a Half Men actor said. “Since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Denise responded to her ex’s statement by pointing out that their daughter “makes her own choices.”

“Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in,” the Illinois native said. “All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgement.”

What Is Sami Sheen’s Job?

Before launching her OnlyFans account, Sami appeared to be a regular teenager, who loved to hang out with her friends, attend music festivals and paint. While she boasts nearly 50,000 Instagram followers, she does not appear to have any paid partnerships on the platform … yet!