The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett slammed her “scammer” ex-mother-in-law, Lidia Morel, following her divorce from Pedro Jimeno.

“What Pedro’s mom and sister are doing, it doesn’t shock me that she’s wanting to learn English because you know, she wants to scam more people,” Chantel, 32, explained in an interview with Access Hollywood published on Thursday, November 16. “So what better way to learn the language that will help you to scam an America?”

She reiterated that Pedro’s mom, 56, and sister, Nicole Jimeno, want to “take advantage of anyone who they can.”

“And then when they’re done with them, they don’t mind treating them like trash,” the Atlanta native she said of her ex’s family. “Like they’ll treat you real nice, but then when they get what they want, then they’ll turn on you. That’s what Obed [Corporan] has been telling me this entire time.”

Fans watched during season 5 of The Family Chantel, which debuted on November 6, as Lidia revealed she recently reconnected with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Wern, and was looking to learn English.

Lidia and Scott first revealed their romance during season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise in April. However, their romance fell short once in person as they struggled to communicate.

“I decided to learn English because it’s a universal language, but also because two friends have recommend to me that I find an American partner,” the Dominican Republic native explained during the November 13 episode. “I have a goal of marrying an American, so I won’t stop till I achieve it.”

The nurse injector and her former mother-in-law famously had a rocky relationship throughout her marriage to Pedro, 32, despite Lidia initially working as a mediator to help the 90 Day Fiancé alums work through their marriage.

“Chantel seems to be hurt. As a woman, I took her side, a bit. But I was more curious to see what is Pedro’s version,” Lidia said in her confessional while discussing the pair’s martial issues during season 4 in June 2022.

Unfortunately, Pedro and Chantel’s marriage took a turn for the worse, The pair officially separated in April 2022, with the real estate agent filing for divorce one month later.

​​Six weeks later, Chantel filed her own counterclaims in July 2022 and accused Pedro of “adultery” and “cruel treatment.” Additionally, the health professional claimed that their “marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” According to paperwork exclusively obtained by In Touch, the restraining orders went into effect on July 22, 2022.

While the TLC alum’s case was sealed, the pair revealed they signed their divorce papers during the season 5 premiere.