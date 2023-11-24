The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett has finally started her dream career as a nurse injector and shaded her ex-husband, Pedro Jimeno, by hinting he needed a “Dominican D—k Lift” procedure.

The TLC personality, 32, took to an Instagram Live session on Tuesday, November 21, alongside Dr. Chad Deal, the owner of the medical spa where she works, and discussed what a “DDL” was after being asked by a viewer.

“My ex-husband was Dominican, maybe he needed one of those,” Chantel added before bursting out in laughter.

The doctor explained that a DDL was a “girth shot” available to men and joked it was the equivalent of a woman undergoing a Brazilian Butt Lift procedure.

“The women have always had something for body, breast and buttocks but the men haven’t had something for them,” he continued, adding the clinic was offering a ‘Black Friday’ special. “The guys out there actually come into the medical spa and then 30 minutes, girth! Yes, it’s now a real thing.”

This isn’t the first time Chantel has publicly spoken about her sex life with Pedro since their split. The Atlanta native revealed during season 5 of The Family Chantel that she stayed with her husband through his “erectile dysfunction.”

“He didn’t have sex with me for an entire year. I mean, maybe it was more of erectile displacement,” Chantel told producers during the November 20 episode, hinting at the Dominican Republic native’s alleged infidelity. “But he didn’t get it up for me.”

Pedro and Chantel separated in April 2022, with Pedro filing for divorce from the nurse one month later. In his filing, he claimed their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

The real estate agent has maintained that he was never unfaithful to his wife throughout their marriage. However, six weeks after Pedro’s initial divorce filing, Chantel filed her own counterclaims in July 2022 where she accused Pedro of “adultery” and “cruel treatment.” Additionally, the health professional claimed that their “marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

Fans will watch during season 5 of the spinoff as Chantel confronts Pedro one last time in the Dominican Republic as she claims he had sex with another woman.

“You wanna believe that I using you, believe I using you,” Pedro said in a teaser clip, before adding, “I was in love with you.”

Chantel responded, “You know what you did Pedro. F–k you.”