The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett is not holding back when it comes to her ex-husband, Pedro Jimeno, revealing she stayed with him through his erectile dysfunction.

“You owe me an apology and you owe me a thank you,” Chantel, 32, told Pedro, 32, over the phone in a teaser clip for the Monday, November 20, episode of the spinoff shared by the network. “For using me and treating me like s—t for seven years and I stayed with you through your erectile dysfunction and everything else.”

While the Dominican Republic native said “that was nothing” to him, in a private confessional, Chantel revealed the pair didn’t have sex for a year during their marriage.

“I mean, maybe it was more of erectile ‘displacement,’” the Atlanta native told cameras, hinting at her husband’s alleged infidelity. “But he didn’t get it up for me.”

Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel in May 2022 and claimed in the filing that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch. The pair finalized the legal separation on the November 6 premiere of The Family Chantel.

One of the last remaining ties between the now-divorced couple was their Lawrenceville, Georgia, home, which they purchased for $290,000 in January 2022.

The pair initially got into a tense phone conversation after Pedro revealed that he felt a $410,000 offer was too low for the home and urged Chantel to hold out for another buyer.

“I’m willing to take that loss of money to finish this thing quicker, don’t you think?” Chantel explained to her ex over the phone. However, Pedro emphasized that he wouldn’t sell unless he felt it was a good price since it was “his money too.”

The fight quickly escalated when the nurse injector asked him about a recent outing with his sister Nicole Jimeno’s best friend, Coraima Morla.

“You always told me that there was nothing going on there and now you’re meeting up with Coraima,” Chantel asked in the clip. Pedro argued that it was “none of her business” and he could do whatever wanted as a single man.

Pedro has maintained that he never was unfaithful to Chantel in their marriage. However, six weeks after Pedro’s initial May 2022 divorce filing, Chantel filed her own counterclaims in July 2022 where she accused Pedro of “adultery” and “cruel treatment.” Additionally, the health professional claimed that their “marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

In Touch later confirmed that Pedro and Chantel sold their Lawrenceville, Georgia, home in March for $417,000.