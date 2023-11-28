Chantel Everett got back into the dating game on the Monday, November 27, episode of The Family Chantel. While in New York, the 90 Day Fiancé alum went on a blind date with a man named Scott. It was her first date since separating from Pedro Jimeno in April 2022.

“I hope this guy is different from Pedro in every way,” Chantel, 32, admitted. Unfortunately, she was a bit underwhelmed by the night out. “It’s starting to feel like an audition for a guy I’m not sure I am interested in,” the TLC star shared. She also referred to Scott as “basically the white Pedro.”

Chantel left New York without finding her next great love and said that she doesn’t feel like she’ll be able to move on from Pedro, 32, until she meets someone new. It was previously rumored that Drake had reached out to the reality star after her separation, which Chantel hinted to be true during a recent episode of her family’s show. However, she made it clear that she wasn’t ready to move on at the time.

TLC

“After Pedro left me, I started getting a lot of attention from some really great guys, actors, football players, baseball players,” she shared. “But it doesn’t matter who was showing interest. Even if a famous Canadian rapper showed interest in me, I wasn’t emotionally available to be receptive to anybody. I’d just gotten out of a seven-year marriage and that meant something to me.”

During the November 20 episode of The Family Chantel, Pedro was also left disappointed after a first date. He went out with a woman named Nallely and quickly realized that she resembled Chantel. “That s–t is crazy,” Pedro said.

Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel after more than six years of marriage in May 2022. That July, Chantel fired back at Pedro with a counterclaim, accusing him of “adultery” and “cruel treatment.” Things got even messier when the exes were issued mutual restraining orders which prevented them from “doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party.”

The aftermath of the divorce filing has been documented on the 5th and final season of The Family Chantel.

The exes tied the knot in 2016 after meeting online. They appeared on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé after Pedro moved to Georgia to be with Chantel. Their spinoff show premiered in 2019 and has documented the ups and downs of their relationship.