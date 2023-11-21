The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett seemingly confirmed that hip hop star Drake slid into her DMs after her divorce from Pedro Jimeno in the Monday, November 20 episode.

Chantel, 32, confessed “a lot of great guys” were messaging her, including a certain “Canadian rapper.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Pedro, 32, mocked the rumors about Drake, 37, and Chantel in the episode. “I heard the rumor that Drake slipped into Chantel’s DM,” he said. “Go with Drake, the famous rapper, you know? Go with him.”

The 90 Day Fiancé ​alum had previously spoken about her love life to Access Hollywood. She hinted at Drake then, as well.

“I’ve had people sliding into my DMs, I’ve been talking to a couple of athletes, some actors, some rappers as well,” Chantel explained. “Also, a lot of health care, doctors, like all kinds of people … So I’m enjoying this attention from men.”

Rumors about Drake and Chantel dating started in 2022 and Media Take Out seemingly confirmed them in August of 2022.

TLC

“According to a person close to the rapper, Drake has been DMing Chantel ever since he learned that she and her husband Pedro Jimeno are divorcing,” the publication stated. “Drake reached out to see how she was doing and where her head was at, and she responded.” The two supposedly had plans to meet up soon, but the date never materialized.

At the time, Chantel was still legally married to Pedro, and the real estate agent later took what seemed like several digs at the rapper. On September 1, 2022, Pedro wrote “Good luck with,” and had Drake’s “Hell Ya F–king Right” playing over the shot in his Instagram Stories. He also added some of Drake’s other songs to his posts, and many believed the reality TV star was throwing shade.

Fans of The Family Chantel watched as Pedro and Chantel’s marriage crumbled in season 4 after Pedro filed for divorce on May 27, 2022. He cited the reason for their divorce as their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

A mutual restraining order for both parties was also filed. According to the restraining orders, the exes were “restrained from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party.” Pedro also accused Chantel of allegedly withdrawing over $257,000 from their joint business account.

Fans have watched the nasty divorce drama play out on their TVs in season 5, which premiered on November 6.