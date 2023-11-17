The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno went on his first date following his divorce from Chantel Everett while mocking rumors that Drake slid into his ex-wife’s DMs.

In a teaser clip for the Monday, November 20, episode shared by People on Friday, November 17, Pedro, 32, shared that he was dating again. When he was asked if Chantel, 32, was also looking for a new partner, he took a jab at claims that Drake, 37, reached out to her.

“I hear the rumor that Drake slipped into Chantel’s DM,” he began. “Go with Drake, the famous rapper, you know? Go with him.”

After poking fun at the rumor, Pedro explained that he was going on a date with a woman named Nallely. However, he realized early on during their dinner that she resembled Chantel.

“The first moment that Nallely walk in the room, I saw Chantel in her face, like no,” the TLC personality said as side-by-side photos of the women appeared on screen. “Are you kidding me? That look the same like Chantel.”

However, Pedro noted that Nallely was a “little bit more skinny, a little more tall” than the nurse. “That s–t is crazy,” he added.

After six years of marriage, Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel in May 2022. The realtor claimed in the filing that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

Their split got even messier after he submitted the divorce paperwork. Both Pedro and Chantel were issued mutual restraining orders that prevented them “from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party.” Chantel later filed counterclaims accusing the Dominican Republic native of “adultery” and “cruel treatment.” Both of the restraining orders went into effect in July 2022.

Fans ultimately [watched the former couple settle their divorce during season 5 of the reality show, which premiered in November.

Amid their divorce, rumors began to swirl that Drake was pursuing Chantel in August 2022. “Drake reached out to see how she was doing and where her head was at, and she responded,” an insider told Media Outlet at the time. “They’ve been DMing each other back and forth and are planning to meet up soon.”

However, Drake and Chantel allegedly never gave their relationship a chance because she wasn’t ready to date yet and the “God’s Plan” rapper has “a way of wearing women down.”

More than one year after she was rumored to be talking to Drake, the Georgia native hinted that she’s ready to put herself out there again.

“I get plenty of people in the DMs. Yeah, and some of them are really nice,” the reality star told Parade in an interview published on November 3. “Some of them are really nice…”

Meanwhile, Pedro also opened up about his dating life while promoting season 5 of their show. “I keep all my dating and stuff private,” he told the Associated Press when asked if he had moved on from Chantel. “When the moment comes, it’s gonna be revealed. But right now, I try to keep things a little private.”