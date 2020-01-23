Love is in the air! Channing Tatum and Jessie J are “back together” one month after they called it quits, a source tells In Touch. The power couple is now ready to give their relationship another chance after taking some time apart.

“I know they don’t want to make any kind of statement about having broken up or about being back together,” the insider says. “They took a little break, and now they’re together again. That’s it.”

In Touch was the first to report the news that they were hanging out together again following their split. The 21 Jump Street star, 39, was spotted with the “Bang Bang” songstress, 31, in Santa Monica on January 12, while taking his precious daughter, Everly, shopping at Restoration Hardware.

“They were looking at the teepee tents for kids and other kids’ furniture,” an eyewitness exclusively revealed to In Touch at the time. “They looked like a really cute family. Everly was running around and checking out the teepee. It was really sweet.”

Courtesy of Jessie J/Instagram

Fans have been speculating that Jessie and Channing would eventually rekindle their romance since the chemistry between the two is hard to deny.

On top of that, the performer and Hollywood heartthrob still “really liked each other” following their brief breakup, another source told In Touch exclusively. Channing and Jessie care very deeply for each other, but they wanted to “take it one day at a time.”

Back in December, In Touch confirmed they parted ways after one year of dating, and it was clear they were going to be amicable exes.

“Jessie and Channing have moved on and both are doing just fine,” a source said at the time. “At the end of the day, it just wasn’t in the cards for them to stay together. They totally respect each other and have parted ways as friends.”

Even when they were broken up, the Magic Mike star continued to show support to the brunette beauty on social media. On a recent post, he commented three heart emojis after she shared a sentimental message about mental health.

We’re glad to see they have worked out their differences. Here’s to a fresh start!