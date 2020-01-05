No hard feelings. Even though Channing Tatum‘s relationship with Jessie J recently ended, that doesn’t mean he can’t be happy for his estranged wife, Jenna Dewan — who is moving on and starting a family with her boyfriend, Steve Kazee. An insider exclusively revealed to In Touch that Channing, 39, is actually supportive of Jenna, 39, as she’s currently pregnant and expecting baby No. 2.

“Channing is happy for Jenna, he really likes that she’s found love again and is expecting a baby with Steve. He’s not bitter. He also loves that their daughter Everly is excited about having a little brother or sister,” the insider told In Touch. “Channing will find love again, he thought maybe Jessie J was the one, but like he says, you can’t give up hope, she’s out there somewhere.”

Channing and Jenna started dating in 2006 after they met on the set of their hit movie, Step Up. They got engaged in September 2008 and tied the knot the following July. They welcomed their daughter, Everly in May 2013. They were married for nine years when they announced their split in April 2018.

Just seven months after his split from Jenna, Channing went Instagram official with Jessie, 31. The couple were together for about a year when they called it quits in November 2019, and insiders previously revealed to In Touch that their breakup was amicable.

“Channing jumped into a relationship with Jessie and fell head over heels in love. But it was short-lived,” a source told In Touch back in December. “With Jessie’s busy schedule — she’s been traveling a lot — they were barely spending any time together.”

Courtesy of Jessie J/Instagram

Even though his relationship with the “Bang Bang” singer didn’t work out, Channing is still very hopeful that he’ll find love again and he’s already joined a dating app to help him find his next leading lady. “Channing wants lasting love, he’d love to settle down, get married again and have more children,” the insider continued. “Jessie wants the same, she’d love to find Mr. Right.”

“Jessie and Channing have moved on and both are doing just fine,” the source added. “They both had fun together, enjoyed each other’s company and really thought they could make a go of it. At the end of the day, it just wasn’t in the cards for them to stay together. They totally respect each other and have parted ways as friends.”