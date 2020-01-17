In good spirits! Channing Tatum appeared to be in a great mood at the Magic Mike show premiere in Berlin on Thursday, January 16 — just four days after the actor was spotted with his ex Jessie J in Santa Monica. During the event, the 39-year-old looked dapper in a long striped jacket with a gray turtleneck and striped pants along with suede shoes. Obviously, Channing knew how to strike a pose for the camera, but he also let out a laugh during his time on the red carpet. Later on, the She’s the Man alum looked like he interacted with the audience as he was down on one knee talking to a girl in a black dress.

Hmmm … was Channing excited because he got to spend time with the 31-year-old singer in California just a few days prior? Perhaps! The handsome hunk and the U.K. native reunited on January 12 to take his daughter, Everly, shopping at Restoration Hardware. “They were looking at the teepee tents for kids and other kids’ furniture,” an eyewitness told In Touch of their outing. “They looked like a really cute family. Everly was running around and checking out the teepee. It was really sweet.”

Despite calling it quits in December after one year of dating, the dad of one and the brunette beauty seemed like they were on good terms. So much so, they left each other sweet notes on social media after they were no longer together.

As In Touch previously reported, the Hollywood stars “were barely spending any time together” due to “Jessie’s busy schedule” before they split. “Channing jumped into a relationship with Jessie and fell head over heels in love,” the insider explained. “But it was short-lived.”

At the end of the day, the Alabama native — who shares Everly with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan — is looking for his happily ever after. “Channing wants lasting love. He’d love to settle down, get married again and have more children,” an additional source added. “Jessie wants the same. She’d love to find Mr. Right.”

However, maybe what Channing and Jessie want is right in from of them since a third insider revealed they still “really like each other” and are “taking it one day at a time.” Who knows what the future holds for these two!

Scroll through the gallery below to see Channing work the room.