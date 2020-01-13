Back together? Jessie J and ex Channing Tatum reunited on Sunday, January 12, to take the actor’s daughter, Everly, shopping at Restoration Hardware, In Touch can exclusively reveal. “They were looking at the teepee tents for kids and other kids’ furniture,” an eyewitness exclusively told In Touch of their outing in Santa Monica. “They looked like a really cute family. Everly was running around and checking out the teepee. It was really sweet.”

It’s not a total surprise the Magic Mike star, 39, and the singer, 31 — who called it quits in December after one year of dating — are on good terms following their split. The two have kept it cordial on social media, leaving loving comments on each other’s Instagram posts. Most recently, the handsome hunk showed Jessie some love after she posted an emotional message about mental health.

“Time. Time is the gift. Time is the fear. Time is the magic. Time is the memories. Time is the change. Time is the pain. Time is the healing. Zoom out,” she wrote in early January. “Go somewhere where your world feels and looks small. Gain perspective. Lay in the sea. Walk to the top of a mountain. Drive to a view point in a park. Look up at the stars. This isn’t to make you feel like your problems or sadness or the feelings you feel are not valid but to know you are NEVER alone.” In response, the actor left three heart emojis.

As In Touch previously reported, the couple “were barely spending any time together” due to “Jessie’s busy schedule” prior to their split. “Channing jumped into a relationship with Jessie and fell head over heels in love,” the insider noted. “But it was short-lived.”

Another source insisted the two are “doing just fine” these days and their relationship just ran its course. “At the end of the day, it just wasn’t in the cards for them to stay together,” the insider explained. “They totally respect each other and have parted ways as friends.”

However, the dad of one — who shares Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan — is still looking for his other half. “Channing wants lasting love. He’d love to settle down, get married again and have more children,” an additional source explained. “Jessie wants the same. She’d love to find Mr. Right.”

Well, hopefully these two are giving things another try! Who knows what the future holds?