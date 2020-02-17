Feeling themselves! Channing Tatum and his girlfriend, Jessie J, couldn’t help but jam out to Sam Smith’s song “Promises” during date night on Sunday, February 16. “@samsmith is the mood right now,” the 39-year-old captioned a clip of himself watching the singer, 31, dance around. Then, the two got really close and couldn’t stop smiling while they were swaying back and forth. Of course, the Magic Mike star continued to impress his girlfriend by showing off his sexy moves in addition to lifting up his shirt.

For her part, the brunette beauty uploaded clips of the couple cuddling on the couch and having an intense makeout session while someone was on the phone in the background.

Ever since the actor and the “Price Tag” songstress reunited in January after a short breakup, it seems like things are going well for the Hollywood A-listers. So much so, on February 14, the U.K. native gave a sweet shout-out to her beau on her Instagram page in honor of the lovey-dovey holiday. “Mines,” she captioned the clip.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Of course, fans couldn’t get enough of the sweet gesture. One person wrote, “The way you look at him,” while another echoed, “What a couple.” A third person chimed in, writing, “Goals.”

This is hardly the first time the pair have shown off some PDA. On January 26, the Alabama native and his lady were spotted at a 2020 Grammys afterparty in West Hollywood, where Channing “kissed Jessie in front of everyone,” an eyewitness told In Touch exclusively of their outing. “They were very loved-up throughout the night. When Channing and Jessie arrived at the party around 11:30 p.m., Channing went to get drinks from the bar,” the insider added. “They were with a bunch of people but [he was] very touchy-feely and [they were] definitely together.” After they exited the bash, the duo held hands, and Jessie couldn’t stop smiling.

Channing — who shares his 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with his ex Jenna Dewan — and Jessie confirmed they were back together on January 24 after he posted a photo of themselves wearing unicorn ears on the ‘gram. “Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight. Then, we gonna get it in! Horns out!” he wrote.

It’s not a total surprise the pair reconciled since they were spotted hanging out in Santa Monica on January 12, a source previously told In Touch. “They were looking at the teepee tents for kids and other kids’ furniture,” the insider revealed of their trip to Restoration Hardware. “They looked like a really cute family. Everly was running around and checking out the teepee. It was really sweet.”

Courtesy of Channing Tatum/Instagram

Keep being cute, you two!