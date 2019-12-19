We have all fallen in love with Chanel West Coast from her days on Fantasy Factor to her role on Ridiculousness. The bubbly blonde rapper, 31, has made a name for herself as the clapback queen of Instagram and one to watch in the music industry.

Although we all love the persona that encompasses the California girl, who was Chanel before her days on MTV and under the roof of mister and missus West Coast?

Scroll below to learn more about Chanel’s family and her life before the glitz and glamour.

What is Chanel West Coast’s real name?

Unfortunately, no one can have a last name as cool as West Coast. Chanel’s real name is Chelsea Chanel Dudley, although she said goodbye to her birth name long ago.

KCR/Shutterstock

Who is her mother?

Although Chanel’s mom is pretty off the grid when it comes to a Google search, we do know her mother was of English descent and resided in North Hollywood during Chanel’s formative years.

What About Her Dad?

Looks like the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Chanel’s father is DJ Jamie Dudley, and he often took her along to his gigs where she became obsessed with music. Chanel lived bicoastal for most of her life and would split her time between her mother in California and her father in New York City. While growing up in two iconic cities, Chanel was influenced by the great artists of the time. She often says “How Do U Want It” by Tupac inspired her rap career. It all makes sense now!