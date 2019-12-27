Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Preach sister! Chanel West Coast took to Instagram to share what she is looking for in a man, and she definitely wants someone who is career-oriented — her career, that is.

“I do like being an independent woman, but I’m really sick of being held down in my career by everyone and their mother,” the 31-year-old wrote in a now-deleted message shared to her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 26. “Can a successful and powerful man marry me already so this industry can finally stop holding me down?” she wrote with laughing, shrugging and praying emojis with the hashtags, “#Single #KeepingItREAL #IWantToBeMarried #WhereAreTheRealMenAt #PowerCouplesGoFar #INeedaRealMan.”

Chanel doesn’t really talk about her dating life, but we are so happy she opened up. Recently the Ridiculousness star has been spending time with family this holiday season. “First Christmas with my mom and dad together and my stepmom lol,” Chanel captioned a family photo shared to Instagram Story on Christmas Day. Growing up, Chanel split her time between her mom, who was based in L.A., and her dad, who was a DJ in New York City. Clearly Chanel likes a man who knows his way around a DJ booth.

Chanel continued her holiday festivities by taking her East Coast papa to an L.A. staple. The fam sat courtside at the Lakers and her dad looked so happy to be with his baby girl. “Took my dad and stepmom to see the #Lakers last night!” she shared on Instagram. “My dad was SO hyped to see the Lakers play live even though they lost to [the] Clippers. It was still a great game and we had a fun Christmas watching it!” she wrote with yellow and purple hearts.

Although Chanel is known for being the clapback queen, it looks like the beauty has a softer side that loves to spend time with family and maybe one day a man who fits her needs.