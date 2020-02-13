She’s working on it! Chanel West Coast took to her Instagram Story to send a message to her fans who often ask her why she isn’t in with mainstream music on Wednesday, February 12. The 31-year-old joked how frequently people inquire why she isn’t a bigger star.

“If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me, “’WTF is going on with your music career? Why aren’t you more poppin’?’ I would be richer than if I actually had a hit song on the radio currently LMFAO,” she wrote with several laughing emojis.

Courtesy of Chanel West Coast / Instagram

The blonde beauty often takes to Instagram to set the record straight with her fans. Back in December, she shared she’s stumped why haters attack her despite being her authentic self. “I’m almost 1000 percent sure people literally lie on my name based on how people treat me sometimes,” the Ridiculousness star wrote. “I’m the nicest person around, the least of a ho, so generous and loving, so hardworking, yet I get these vibes like someone out there [is] s—tting on my name. I cannot figure it out. Hopefully, people will try to get to know who I really am on their own.”

Soon after sharing her grievances with her followers, she joked about linking up with an influential man might elevate her credibility. “I do like being an independent woman, but I’m really sick of being held down in my career by everyone and their mother,” wrote on her Instagram Story on December 26. “Can a successful and powerful man marry me already so this industry can finally stop holding me down?” she wrote with laughing, shrugging and praying emojis with the hashtags, “#Single #KeepingItREAL #IWantToBeMarried #WhereAreTheRealMenAt #PowerCouplesGoFar #INeedaRealMan.”

When she’s not working on her music career, though, (or finding a sugar daddy!) Chanel enjoys relaxing in a good pair of pajamas and a frozen pizza, she recently told In Touch exclusively. Stars, they’re just like us!