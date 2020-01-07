Get it, girl! Chanel West Coast has been living it up while on vacation in Hawaii. The 31-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of her toned booty while relaxing on the Hawaiian coast on Monday, January 6.

With her back turned away from the camera, Chanel struck a pose and looked over her shoulder. Highlighting the beautiful scenery and her ripe peach, the Ridiculousness star captioned the photo, “Kauai life,” with appropriate island life emojis.

Several users took to the comments to praise the beauty, one writing, “Absolutely breathtaking, Chanel,” with heart and flame emojis. Another added, “You’re so beautiful,” with heart-eyes.

Courtesy Chanel West Coast/Instagram

Since stepping foot on the island, Chanel has been showing off her lavish getaway and fun times with friends. She appeared to be in high spirits as she said, “Hawaii bitch,” in one of the many clips from her trip. While showing her followers the beautiful agriculture, Chanel joked, “We are literally chasing waterfalls.”

Chanel’s fun-filled vacation comes after the rapper revealed her New Year’s resolution to care less and start living more. “I’m trying to not give a f–k in 2020 same way I didn’t give a f–k about posting a million recap pics of my year today lmao. It was a great year, I bought a home, a new car, dropped a lot of new music, progressed a lot in my personal life mentally and spiritually and I managed to not have a Britney Spears meltdown and shave my head when s–t hit the fan,” she wrote on a selfie from her New Year’s Eve celebration.

“2019 was great and the most change in one year I’ve ever had! But I have a feeling 2020 will be my best year yet! Wishing all of you health, happiness and success in the new year! I hope this is the best decade yet for all of us! 😘✌🏼💛 #2020,” she continued.

Chanel often goes off on her Instagram trolls, but it seems like she is going to try to not let the haters get to her and live her best life. You’re doing amazing, sweetie!