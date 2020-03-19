Beautify your space! Ridiculousness star Chanel West Coast took to her Instagram Stories to flaunt her new studio space in her stunning California home on March 18. Needless to say, the rapper is on her way to having one of the coolest Hollywood homes out there.

“Finished painting my new studio,” the 31-year-old wrote over a Boomerang video showing off the pink and black walls in her new space. She even added a heart-eyed emoji as well as black and pink hearts to hammer home her point.

In a series of two video clips, the MTV reality star showed off the room before she finished the paint job. “We’re gonna get that pipe covered up,” she said. “It’s a little extra, I don’t know why it’s just exposed like that. But this is going to be my new little studio room. I am just so excited about it, it’s been taking me a long time to get it together, but now that I’ve got all this time at home!”

Believe it or not, this sweet space isn’t even the coolest spot in Chanel’s sick home. In fact, she spoke to In Touch exclusively about her incredible pad and her favorite spots in the house.

“I actually do most of my living in this room mainly because I have a great sound system on my Samsung soundbar,” she explained of her ~living room~. “I like to play all my music on there. I love to write my music in here, bump it really loud, listen to a lot of my mixes. So I do spend a lot of time in this room, and I love to have friends over so we spend a lot of time in here.”

Plus, she has a neon sign that reads, “It was all a dream” from “Juicy,” the late Notorious B.I.G.’s hit track, in her bedroom so you know she’s got interior design prowess. “I felt like it was the perfect quote to put above my bed because this is where I obviously do a lot of dreaming and my dreams are not just dreams,” the singer admitted. “I will dream and have visions for music videos, dream and have visions for songs. I’m out here making moves and my dreams.”