Chanel West Coast Shares New Bedroom Decor: ‘All It Took Was This Neon Light to Make Me Obsessed’

Fit for a rap queen! Chanel West Coast took fans on a tour of her bedroom and it’s just what we expected. The Ridiculousness star, 31, gushed over her new neon light displayed above her bed on her Instagram Story on Thursday, January 16.

“So all it took was this mother f–king neon light to make me obsessed with my bedroom,” the beauty said, showing off her new artwork which read, “It was all a dream.” She continued to scan around her sweet digs, “I mean, my bedroom is already pretty cute and all, you know what I’m saying, but that brought it together.”

Shutterstock; Courtesy Chanel West Coast/Instagram

Chanel’s room is vibrant and feminine, just like she is. Featuring pink and purple wallpaper, the singer used tones of gold and white to tie it all together. Her plush bedding looks so cozy — perfect for beauty rest.

The TV personality has definitely earned herself a nap after all the jet-setting she’s been up to lately. Chanel enjoyed a tropical getaway to Hawaii in early January, and it looks like she had a blast. She shared a photo to Instagram highlighting her toned tush on the Hawaiian coast, and fans couldn’t get enough. “Absolutely breathtaking, Chanel,” one wrote, while another added, “You’re so beautiful.” Soon after spending time in the sun, Chanel hit the ski slopes for some winter adventure.

Courtesy Chanel West Coast/Instagram

It looks like Chanel is living her best life and sticking to her New Year’s resolution to care less and enjoy herself more. “I’m trying to not give a f–k in 2020 same way I didn’t give a f–k about posting a million recap pics of my year today lmao. It was a great year, I bought a home, a new car, dropped a lot of new music, progressed a lot in my personal life mentally and spiritually and I managed to not have a Britney Spears meltdown and shave my head when s–t hit the fan,” she wrote on a selfie from her New Year’s Eve celebration.

“2019 was great and the most change in one year I’ve ever had! But I have a feeling 2020 will be my best year yet! Wishing all of you health, happiness and success in the new year! I hope this is the best decade yet for all of us! 😘✌🏼💛 #2020,” she continued. The best is yet to come!