And don’t you forget it! Chanel West Coast took to Instagram to post about being a powerful woman on Sunday, December 22, following her epic clapback at an online troll. The 31-year-old rapper made it clear she is never changing her bad bitch ways.

“Everyone wants a powerful woman until you start dating her and realize you have to step your own s–t up,” read the quote shared to her Instagram Story. “That part,” Chanel wrote on the image.

Chanel is definitely a force to be reckoned with, to say the least. The pint-sized rapper hit back at a hater who took aim at her childhood on Wednesday, December 18. “Dudley from Hollywood LMFSO [sic] only thing you struggled doing was understanding what your Spanish housekeeper was saying,” the troll wrote, addressing Chanel by her legal name: Chelsea Chanel Dudley.

Chanel was not going to stand for any shade, especially when it involves her family. “I grew up with a single mom and worked since I was 15 years old. I never had no housekeeper growing up LMFAO STFU and sit down,” the Ridiculousness star hit back. “What makes people like you think they know other people’s life stories??? It’s hilarious!” she wrote with laughing and shrugging emojis. “What else [has] your psychic abilities led you to think you know??? LMAO.”

Courtesy Chanel West Coast/Instagram

Unfortunately, the troll didn’t back down. “LMAO so I guess the time spent in NYC with your dad doesn’t matter LMFAO,” they wrote, referring to how Chanel lived bicoastal for most of her childhood — splitting her time between her mom’s home in L.A. and her father’s DJ career in New York. “Suckin’ Rob [Dyrdek]‘s c–k to land a job is such a struggle.” Rude! Don’t talk to our queen like that, pal.

Luckily, Chanel’s fans had her back. “@chanelwestcoast gettem outta [sic] here!” one follower wrote, while another added, “You always go hard on these trolls. Leave em’ alone, they hos [sic] … .”

Chanel has always found herself as a target for haters, and she admits, she doesn’t understand why. “I’m almost 1000 percent sure people literally lie on my name based on how people treat me sometimes,” she expressed on her Instagram Story on December 9. “I’m the nicest person around, the least of a ho, so generous and loving, so hardworking, yet I get these vibes like someone out there [is] s—tting on my name. I cannot figure it out. Hopefully, people will try to get to know who I really am on their own.” Never forget how powerful you are, Chanel.